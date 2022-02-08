Bhopal: Together for safer internet - meet of adolescents and young people

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): An online meet of adolescents and young people was organised by child rights observatory and UNICEF to mark the Safer Internet Day. Around 250 children from 25 districts had joined online and who also interacted with experts asking questions on use of social media, photographs, fraud calls etc.

At the meet, Nirmal Buch President Child Rights Observatory said that it is important that we focus on the challenge which is changing and needs attention as adolescents and young people of child rights†observatory network have raised†this†issue a number†of times.

Jitendar Singh, Superintendent†of Police, Cyber Cell, Indore, spoke†on the theme of online abuse and challenges on the internet†for kids and teenagers. He said that online abuse is normally categorized in three areas - cyber bullying, cyber grooming†and cyber gaming. Types of cyber crime includes hacking, phishing, identity theft, impersonation, violation of privacy, obscenity, and child pornography, he elaborated.

Anil Gulati, communication specialist, UNICEF, MP said that It is important that we engage young people and adolescents in this process of learning on internet safety, and need to advocate it together to build a safer internet for children and young people.

P J Lolichen, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, MP added that†It is critical for the Department of School Education and Higher Education to integrate cyber safety education into the syllabus.

In the 'era of clicks'

Together for a better internet, is the theme of this year Safer Internet Day. Children and young people must be taught how to keep themselves informed, engaged and safe online, in which Governments, Internet players, parents, teachers, CSOs, everyone has a stronger role for creating and maintaining the internet safer for children. It is our accountability to protect children and young people.†While we have seen good progress, in the†ëera of clicksí, we need more collective and deliberate efforts to make the internet a safe place for children and young people. -Margaret Gwada, Chief, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh

Internet safety tips

- Use strong passwords/ do not share screen locks/ Pattern locks

- Don't click on unknown links coming through SMS/email/message

- Don't accept strangerís friend request

- Do not share your personal info on social media

- Lock your photos and other content

- Keep your privacy settings updated

- Use two factor authentication

- Do not download untrusted apps

- Do not shop on untrusted e commerce websites

- Use kids oriented search engines like kiddle/ google scholar/ youtube kids

- Use of parental control software/ Use of Antivirus / Anti Malware/ Anti spyware

- You can register your cyber crime complaints on†www.cybercrime.gov.in†

- Alternatively you can report at the nearest cyber cell or the nearest police station.

- Don't panic in case you become a victim of a cyber crime. Tell your parents/teachers or your best friend about it.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:20 AM IST