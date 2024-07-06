REVIEW BEGINS | Madarsa Board Takes Stock Of Functioning Of Institutes; CM Hints At Action Against Madrasas

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has indicated that the government is planning to act against Madrasas. Yadav made the statement in Surlakhapa village, Amarwara Assembly, Chhindwara on Friday when he was campaigning for the upcoming by-election there. When mediapersons wanted to know Yadav’s reaction to the opposition’s claim in the Assembly that the government was preparing to close madrasas, he said, “Dheere Dheere Saab Band Karenge, Aaap Log Chinta mat Kijiye (We will gradually shut down everything; you just wait and watch).

On the heels of the CM’s indications, the Madarsa Board, which functions under the school education department, has begun to review the functioning of madrasas. On the other hand, the Muslims scholars have objected to banning of these institutions and said everything should be done according to the law. Safia Akhtar, state convener of the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Aandolan, said,“It hardly matters whether the madrasas are registered or not.

There is, however, no need to ban them. Everyone has the right to receive basic religious education, which madrasas provide.” Emphasising the importance of adhering to the law, Shahnawaz Khan, an advocate from the Bhopal History Forum, said, “The law should be followed, as the law of the land is paramount. Madrasas should adhere to the government regulations and ensure they are properly registered, and madrasas cannot be banned.”

The chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board, Nitin Saxena, said, “We have recently reviewed the situation of madrasas in the state. If any irregularities are found, we will take appropriate action. Regular surveys are conducted in every district. The district education officers visit these madrasas and inspect what is happening there.” Box: State has 1,505 madrasas Madhya Pradesh has 1,505 government-recognised madrasas. These madrasas primarily offer education in Urdu. Independent madrasas follow the Dars-e-Nizami system and are often affiliated with higher Islamic institutions.