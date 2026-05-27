Revenue Officers Threaten Strike Over FIR Against Tehsildar In Bhopal | Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue officers have opposed an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against a tehsildar posted in Neemuch in a succession mutation case.

The officials have warned that they will stop all succession mutation work across the state from July 16 if the case is not withdrawn against the tehsildar.

The EOW recently registered a case against Balkrishna Makwana, the tehsildar who was posted at Rampura tehsil of Neemuch district. It was alleged that Makwana had mutated two hectares of land to another person who was not a member of the family.

The Madhya Pradesh Revenue Officers Organisation has submitted two letters addressed to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.

The letters stated that the accusation stands in contradiction to the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code Rules, 2019, which mandate that a tehsildar must base their decision solely on the genealogy submitted by the applicant.

There is no provision within the rules requiring them to conduct an independent investigation, the association stated.

Naveen Chand Kumbhkar, State vice president of the Revenue Officers Association, insisted that in future, prior to registering an FIR against any revenue officer, the matter must first be investigated by the revenue department itself.

The association has also demanded adequate security for revenue officers. Kumbhkar said that the association has given 45-day ultimatum to close case, and warned to halt all land mutation work from July 16