Midnight Crackdown Against 24 Habitual Criminals In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major midnight operation, the crime branch police carried out simultaneous raids at around two dozen locations linked to habitual criminals in Ashoka Garden area. Nearly 60 police personnel, divided into four special teams, conducted the coordinated search operation late at night.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said the action targeted habitual offenders involved in crimes such as knife attacks, firing, robbery, extortion and other serious offences.

During the operation, police teams conducted intensive searches at the houses of 24 identified criminals and questioned several suspects. Dossier action was also initiated against habitual offenders.

Officials said the operation was planned after receiving inputs that many criminals avoid police checking during the day and return home late at night.

Acting on intelligence inputs, crime branch teams raided multiple locations simultaneously to prevent suspects from escaping. Police also verified the whereabouts of absconding and externed criminals through video calls when they were not found at their houses.

During the search operation, the police crime branch gathered information related to illegal weapons, narcotics trafficking, violations of externment orders and other criminal activities.

During the operation, police teams arrested Zuber Khan, 24, a resident of Jahangirabad with a knife and Sohel Khan, 25, a resident of Gandhi Nagar with a country-made pistol. Cases were registered against them.