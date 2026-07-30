Retired Teacher Shunted Between Police Stations For 9 Days After Jewellery Theft In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old retired schoolteacher from Thane, Maharashtra, was forced to run between police stations for nine days after thieves stole jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from his daughter's suitcase inside a shared auto-rickshaw. Lasudia Police finally registered a theft case on Wednesday following the intervention of senior officials.

The victim, Pawan Singh (60), had arrived at Indore Railway Station around 9 am on July 20 to drop his daughter, Khushboo, at her in-laws' residence in Aranya Nagar (Scheme No. 78). An auto-rickshaw driver persuaded them to take his vehicle. Upon reaching the auto, Singh noticed two men already seated in the back. The driver placed their suitcase in a corner, seated Khushboo in the back and asked Pawan to sit in the front passenger seat due to space constraints.

En route, a third person boarded the vehicle and sat opposite Khushboo, while one of the men in the back wrapped himself in a blanket. Singh later realised the blanket was used to cover the suitcase while the suspects quietly unzipped it and stole the valuables. The driver drove unusually slowly before dropping them off at a square, claiming the remaining passengers were bound for Mangliya.

When Khushboo opened the suitcase at her in-laws' home around 10 am, she found all her jewellery missing, including a gold necklace, chain, earrings, bangles, mangalsutra, studs, nose ring and several silver ornaments.

When Pawan attempted to lodge a report, Chhoti Gwaltoli Police redirected him to Lasudia Police Station, claiming the offence took place in their jurisdiction. However, Lasudia Police initially insisted the case belonged to Chhoti Gwaltoli. After days of being shuffled between police stations, Singh approached senior police officials, who ordered Lasudia Police to act.

Lasudia Police registered a case against unidentified suspects under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). CCTV footage is being reviewed to trace the suspects