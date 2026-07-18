Retired Soldier Shot Dead By Cousin Over 3 Bigha Land In MP's Bhind

Retired Soldier Shot Dead By His Cousin Over 3 'Bighas' Land Dispute In MP's Bhind | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A retired soldier was shot dead by his cousin during altercation over three bigha land in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

The incident happened in Birangwa village under the Mehgaon police station's jurisdiction in Bhind.

According to the report, there was a long-standing family dispute regarding the three bighas of land. During the dispute, the cousin shot the retired soldier in the back.

Initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition, he was later referred to Delhi for advanced medical care, where he passed away after battling for his life.

Family Protests Police Negligence

Upon receiving news of his death, the family's anger erupted; they placed the body in an ambulance and staged a protest by surrounding the Mehgaon police station.

The family alleges that the police were negligent in handling the case and registered an FIR against only one accused, whereas half a dozen people had jointly carried out the attack.

They claim the police deliberately omitted the names of the other accused from the FIR.

In view of the situation, police forces from Mehgaon and a neighboring station arrived at the scene.

Police officials spoke with the family members and attempted to pacify them. Currently, a tense atmosphere prevails at the police station.

The police have stated that the entire matter will be reviewed based on the family's demands and available evidence.

Following the retired soldier's death, a murder charge will now be added to the case, and legal action will be taken against other accused individuals if their involvement is established during the investigation.