Retired MP-Cadre IAS Officer Ramesh Thete Arrested In Nagpur In Fraud, Cheque Bounce Case |

Lokayukta Case Against Ramesh Thete: Retired Madhya Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Ramesh S Thete was arrested in Nagpur on Wednesday by Bhopal's MP Nagar police in connection with a fraud and cheque bounce case. The arrest was made in the Manish Nagar area with assistance from Beltarodi police.

Police are bringing Thete to Bhopal, where he will be produced before a court after questioning.

Court Had Issued Permanent Arrest Warrant

Thete's arrest follows an order passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kalpana Kotwal's court in Bhopal on March 23, 2026. The court declared him an absconder and issued a permanent arrest warrant after he repeatedly failed to appear for hearings.

According to the court order, Thete had been given several opportunities to appear but failed to attend the proceedings. Previous arrest warrants could not be executed.

The court observed that the circumstances suggested he was deliberately avoiding the warrant. The complainant also informed the court that Thete had failed to comply with its directions, while requested a permanent arrest warrant.

The court accepted the application and issued the warrant. It also directed that the case file be placed in the archives until his appearance.

Other Cases Registered Against Thete

The retired IAS officer faces separate cases registered at Habibganj and MP Nagar police stations, as well as a case with the Lokayukta.

An FIR registered with the Lokayukta in February 2023 also named his wife, Manda Thete, as an accused.

The cases include allegations related to disproportionate assets, bank-related fraud and cheque bounce incidents. These are separate matters, and their legal status will depend on the respective proceedings.