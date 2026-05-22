Retired Judge Giribala Singh’s Clashes With Journalists Outside Residence In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A commotion broke out outside the residence of retired judge Giribala Singh on Friday afternoon when her lawyer Enosh George allegedly misbehaved with media persons gathered at the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, Giribala Singh was leaving her residence to appear before police officials and record her statement in the Twisha death case when journalists began asking questions regarding the ongoing controversy.

During the interaction, advocate Enosh George allegedly lost his temper and started shouting at media persons instead of responding to their queries. Several reporters and camera persons were standing near Giribala Singh’s vehicle at the time.

Amid the chaos, George claimed that the crowd of journalists around the car led to the vehicle’s tyre running over his foot. Visibly agitated, he was seen hitting the bonnet of the car and raising his voice in anger.

Before getting into the vehicle, George reportedly said, “We have already said whatever we had to say". He later claimed while seated inside the car that the bone in his foot had been fractured. The incident created a tense atmosphere outside the residence.