Retired IAS Officer Rakesh Agrawal Murdered In Sleep In Bhopal, Caretaker On The Run | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal (70) was found murdered at his Suraj Nagar residence in Ratibadh on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting newly appointed caretaker Varun Kumar of killing him for robbery.

Agrawal was found on his bed in a pool of blood, still covered with a blanket. Police suspect his throat was slashed with a sharp weapon while he was asleep, as there were no signs of struggle. The murder weapon was not found.

Varun, a native of Nabha in Patiala, is missing.

Agrawal’s wife, Nishi Agrawal, told police she woke around 5.30 am to go for a walk but found her room locked from outside. She called household employee Amar Thapa, who opened it. She then found her husband dead and alerted neighbours and domestic staff, who informed police.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar reached the spot. FSL and dog squad teams examined the scene, with the dog squad following a trail for around 200 metres towards the rear of the house. Fingerprints found on a broken almirah were preserved for forensic examination.

Police suspect the murder occurred around 2 am. About 15 minutes later, CCTV captured Varun on the road from Suraj Nagar towards Bhadbhada.

Another camera at a clinic around 300 metres away showed him walking with a bag. With no CCTV cameras inside the bungalow, police are examining footage from surrounding areas.

Investigating officer Gabbar Singh said cash, jewellery and Agrawal’s mobile phone were missing. Nishi, in a semi-conscious state, could not immediately specify the missing valuables.

Varun was appointed through an agency in Baghsewania to give Agrawal medicines, fill water and bring household items. He was given a room behind the house.

The couple’s son lives in the United States. Kumar has deployed four police teams and the Crime Branch to trace Varun.

Phone switched on at Bina

Varun’s last location was traced to Kurwai-Bina Road. Police said Agrawal’s missing phone was briefly switched on at Bina railway station before being turned off again. Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said teams were using its location and other technical inputs to trace the suspect.

Bid to set house ablaze

Police suspect Varun also tried to set the house on fire after the murder. He allegedly disconnected the gas cylinder pipe and left an electric iron switched on nearby, apparently hoping its heat would trigger a fire.