Bhopal Police Register Negligence Case After BJP Youth Leader Divyarishi Tiwari’s Electrocution Death Near DB Mall | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the electrocution death of BJP youth leader and lawyer Divyarishi Tiwari, MP Nagar police have registered a case holding the concerned agencies responsible for alleged negligence in maintenance of an electricity pole near DB Mall.

The case has been registered under Section 106(1) BNS against unidentified persons.

According to the FIR registered at MP Nagar police station, Tiwari, 30, a resident of Patrakar Colony, died after suffering an electric shock while crossing the road through a gap in the divider in front of DB Mall on Sep 27.

The FIR states that the electricity pole and an iron rod at the spot had allegedly been left exposed due to negligence by the concerned agency.

Police said no proper testing or safety audit had apparently been conducted to ascertain the possibility of electric current passing through the iron pole and rod, despite the location being used by the general public.

According to police, the preliminary investigation has established that Tiwari came into contact with the electricity pole while crossing the road and suffered a fatal electric shock.

Police officials said they would obtain details of the agency responsible for the pole and determine accountability before taking further legal action.

The FIR further states that the family and accompanying person reportedly told doctors that Tiwari had received an electric shock after touching the pole at around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

He was initially taken to Narmada Hospital and Trauma Centre and was later shifted to AIIMS, where doctors examined him and declared him dead.

‘No official visited us even 2 days after Divyarishi’s death’

Divyarishi Tiwari’s elder brother, Divyankur Tiwari, said that even two days after his brother’s death, no municipal or administrative official visited the family to meet them.

Divyankur who is pursuing a PhD at MANIT said the family members were not in a position to speak to the media at present due to last rites.

The family performed Divyarishi’s final rites in Narmadapuram and will now travel to Prayagraj for the immersion of ashes. Divyankur said the family would speak to the media in detail soon.

He alleged that the circumstances surrounding Divyarishi’s death clearly indicate serious negligence. “The way the accident happened makes it clear that there was a major lapse and justice should be delivered,” he said.

Speaking further, he said Divyarishi was not only involved in politics but was also actively engaged in social service. He said his brother helped to arrange marriages for financially weak girls and supported people in starting small businesses.