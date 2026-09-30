Retired IAS Officer Rakesh Agrawal Murder: Probe Finds Gas Leak, Broken Cupboard Locks; Caretaker Missing |

Bhopal Murder Case: Investigations into the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal in Bhopal have revealed several new findings, with police examining a possible attempt to destroy evidence and a suspected robbery angle.

According to Ratibad police, investigators found the LPG cylinder pipe in the kitchen disconnected after the incident. The entire house was reportedly filled with gas, raising suspicion that an attempt may have been made to set the residence on fire after the murder.

During the preliminary investigation, police also found that locks of cupboards inside the house had been broken. Officers are probing whether the crime was linked to a robbery attempt. However, Agrawal’s wife informed police that no valuable jewellery was kept at the residence.

The investigation has also focused on Agrawal’s caretaker, Varun Kumar, who has been missing since the incident. Police said Kumar’s belongings were not found at the house. He had been hired on September 28 through an agency based in Punjab.

Agrawal, who lived at his Suraj Nagar residence with his wife, was found dead inside his room on Wednesday morning. Police said his body had injury marks on the neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident came to light after Agrawal’s wife woke up around 5:30 am and found the main door locked from outside while she was preparing to go for her morning walk. She contacted another domestic worker, Rajan Thapa, for assistance. Later, she entered Agrawal’s room and found him lying dead on the floor.

Police are continuing efforts to trace Kumar and are collecting evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to the murder. The case has also drawn political reactions, with Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari criticising the state government over law and order concerns.