Retired IAS Officer Kavindra Kiyawat Questions Promotion Process Of Dy Collector | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired IAS officer Kavindra Kiyawat has put up a question over the elevation from the post of Tehsildar to that of the deputy collector.

Kiwayat wrote in the WhatsApp group of the officers that the General Administration Department did not take into account the tenure of the in-charge deputy collector as qualifying service for promotion.

He wrote that everyone should put up their representations before the government.

According to Kiyawat, the officers of the Indian Administrative Services should also put up their side before the government.

Kiyawat posted a representation on the What's App group. According to it, the officers can submit an application to the government to take into account the tenure of the charge of a department for promotion.

In the representation, he wrote that the application should also mention the decisions that an officer made during his tenure as in-charge.

If the government does not consider the tenure as in-charge officer, there will be questions on the decisions made by the officer as in-charge of a department.

They should also mention that they wrote ACRs of their subordinates and performed election duty as deputy collectors.

He wrote to the deputy collector to send their applications to the government in this format.

The post made by Kiyawat has stirred up discussions among officers.