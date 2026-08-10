Overheard In Bhopal: Minister-Officer Nexus, Transfer Stopped, Officer's Influence & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Minister-officer nexus

A minister and an IAS officer of a department have executed a major manipulation. They struck a deal with a person for a major work of the department. Both of them took a huge amount from the person, assuring him of giving the work to a company through him. They took crores of rupees from him. Another company made a bigger offer than the previous firm for the work through the son of the minister. The offer stood so lucrative that the minister and the IAS officer promised to hand over the contract to the second firm and took a huge amount in advance from the party. The officer assigned the work to the company for giving more money than the other. Now, the person from whom the minister and the officer took money moves from pillar to post to recover the amount he has already given to the duo. The minister and the officer have not only deprived the company of the work they promised but also kept away from returning the money. They have, however, assured the person of assigning him some other contract. The person complained to a BJP leader in Delhi about it, saying the minister-officer duo should at least return his money.

Transfer stopped

Discussions over the transfer of an IAS officer from an important department continue in the corridors of power. The recently issued transfer list contained the name of the officer. The government proposed to transfer him to a corporation and bring another officer to the important department in his place. People say that the transfer list prepared during the tenure of the then Bade Sahib contained such a proposal. After the change in the higher-ups, this officer has not been transferred for the time being. This officer has links with an influential person. Sahib makes a lot of money through underhand deals and keeps the influential person happy. The entire bureaucracy knows Sahib rolls in dough, but he remains on the post because of his clout. The real strength of this officer lies in his ability to keep everyone happy. He keeps politicians as well as senior officers in good humour.

Three times more !

A Sahib remained in the loop line for a long time. He got himself transferred to a corporation by using his clout. After his posting, Sahib has only one objective: to make money. The government has recently made this corporation powerful. In this situation, Sahib, too, has begun to make money through offstage deals. The amount of bribes the officer demands remains thrice more than that of his previous counterpart. The officials of the department say they receive far less amount than the new Sahib demands. They have another problem: Sahib demands money from them for every work. He does not process files even for day-to-day work, unless he gets a bribe. He tells his close aides he lacks time. He has to go on deputation to the Centre, where the chances for making money through shady deals remain thin. In this situation, he wants to move to the Centre after making a lot of money in the state.

Officer's influence

The work of a principal secretary carries a lot of importance. The Sahib holds the charge of two departments. Since both the departments carry importance, the government may relieve him from the charge of one of them in the coming days. But the ministers of the two departments want the officer to continue. People in the corridors of power say that the ministers have already spoken to the higher-ups in the government to let the officer work in their departments. The officer never keeps any work pending. He completes the non-controversial assignments early; besides he has no personal interest in any work and maintains coordination with the ministers. Such an attitude towards work suits any minister, so they oppose transferring the officer. Once, the government kept the officer in the loop line, but the change of fortune enhanced his importance.

Fear among officers

A much-discussed man has caused fears among officers. He has dealings with many of them. The man has obliged many bureaucrats working for the present government. These days, the law has tightened its noose around the man. An probe agency, after taking him into custody, confiscated many documents from him. Now, the officers, who had some dealings with him, feel scared. They fear lest their relations with the person should go public. He had the most contact with one department. A majority of officers posted in the department had dealings with him. Some of the officers, holding important positions these days, fear their underhand dealings with the person may be exposed. Rumour has it that he has disputes with some people who have started digging into his secret dealings. The officers feel once their secret dealings come to light, the probe agency will tighten its noose around them, and they may lose their positions.

Upright officer

The government plans to appoint a retired officer to an organisation. People in the corridors of power consider him upright and averse to any bureaucratic friction. He possesses a simple nature and excels in academics. The state government wants an officer for an organisation, and a retired officer has suggested his name. Another officer working for an important department advised some top bosses in the government to engage the retired bureaucrat. Against this backdrop, the government plans to appoint him to an organisation beyond its day-to-day work. Sahib held important positions during his tenure of service, but he never faced any allegations of corruption. After retirement, he completed a religious work considered difficult. The RSS also likes the direction in which Sahib works. Thus, his way to getting an assignment from the government has begun to clear up.