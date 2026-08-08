Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Widowed Sister-In-Law For Second Time In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Berasia police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping his widowed sister-in-law for the second time in four years. Police said the accused had also allegedly assaulted the woman before the second incident.

According to reports, the 35-year-old woman lives with her children in a village in Berasia area. Her husband had died, and she was living with her children.

Police said the accused allegedly raped her in 2022 when she was alone at home. The woman had lodged a complaint at the time but the accused was granted bail.

A few days ago, the accused allegedly assaulted his sister-in-law and raped her again. Troubled by his actions, the woman approached the police and lodged a fresh complaint. Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

In a separate case in Misrod area, a 33-year-old businesswoman alleged that her acquaintance, Rajkumar Patidar, sexually exploited her for nearly a year after promising to marry her.

Police said the woman had known Patidar for 15 years and was aware that he was married. She alleged that about a year ago, he called her to his farmhouse, promised to marry her and sexually exploited her.

The woman alleged that after nearly a year, Patidar refused to marry her. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused has not yet been arrested.