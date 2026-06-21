Retest: NEET UG Candidates Say Paper Lengthier, Tougher Than May 3 Exam | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students who took the NEET UG retest in the city on Sunday said that the question paper was tougher and lengthier than the examination held on May 3.

They said that the extra 15 minutes given this time proved useful to them. They did not face problems due to enhanced security arrangements.

Free Press talked with some students after taking the retest. The examination was held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Atharva Pandey said that in biology and chemistry papers, he had ‘assertion questions’ that took longer to solve. Then, there were some terms he had not heard of earlier.

“In biology, there was a question about disrupting bacterial cells. I had never come across this term in my textbooks,” he said, adding that the biology section was easier.

“Last time, it took about one hour and 10 minutes. This time, I finished it in 40 minutes,” he said.

Ritika Singh Rajput said that the paper was tougher than the one on May 3. “Physics was lengthier, biology was okay and chemistry was moderately difficult,” she said.

Ritika, who is a dropper, refused to speculate about her performance. “Let the results be out,” she said. Krish Singh said that he expected to score between 500 and 520. He did not face problems due to the enhanced security measures.

Chahak Malviya said that the paper was more difficult than the earlier one (May 3).

“Some questions were tricky,” she said, adding that the extra 15 minutes were useful as she could attempt more questions. Karishma Ahirwar said that the chemistry paper was more equation-based.