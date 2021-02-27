Restart Covid Warrior Scheme: Leader of the Opposition Kamal Nath tells Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The former chief minister, Kamal Nath, wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday and asked him to restart the Covid-19 Warrior Scheme in the state.

The scheme was earlier launched in the state in which, if a Covid warrior gets infected or dies, the state government provides financial help to the victim’s family. Nath stated that the scheme had been closed on October 30, 2020, but, now, the number of cases of corona infection was rising in the state and, once again, warriors were needed to combat the disease. He mentioned that, as the scheme had been closed, the workers were feeling unsafe and insecure while dealing with corona cases.

Nath said that, if the scheme was restarted, the workers would give their full efforts in their services and help the state in controlling Covid cases.