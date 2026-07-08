Residents Stop Hill Cutting In Bhopal's Tiger Movement Corridor; Police Begin Probe | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Akbarpur village on Wednesday halted alleged illegal hill cutting and tree felling on a hillock located within Bhopal's tiger movement corridor at Danish Hills, raising concerns over environmental damage and wildlife safety.

A complaint has been lodged with the police against those involved in the excavation, Kolar police said.

According to residents, heavy earthmoving machinery, including hydraulic excavators, was being used to flatten a steep hill slope when locals intervened and stopped the work.

They alleged that the excavation threatened the area's green cover and wildlife corridor.

Environmentalist Rashid Noor alleged that influential developers were attempting to illegally develop government land recorded under Survey No. 3 in Akbarpur for plotting purposes.

He claimed that mature trees were being uprooted, unauthorised excavation was underway, and the natural hill slope was being altered to facilitate construction.

Noor further said that the National Green Tribunal had earlier directed the district administration to demarcate government and private land using revenue records, but alleged that the order was being ignored.

He also claimed that land records had been manipulated to alter boundary markers and demanded an immediate inquiry by revenue officials.

He pointed out that the city's master plan prohibits construction on hills with slopes exceeding eight degrees, making any levelling activity on such terrain illegal.

Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said a complaint had been received against unknown persons.

He said an investigation was underway and appropriate action would be taken in accordance with mining and other applicable regulations.