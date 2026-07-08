Man Paraded Publicly Handcuffed For Eve-Teasing Woman In Bhopal -- VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal was paraded publicly with handcuffs for allegedly eve-teasing a young woman, as reported on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after the woman recorded a video of the man constantly following her on his bike. The video is being widely circulated on social media.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the woman shows the number plate of the man's bike and can be heard confronting him for following her on the streets, especially after sunset.

“Haan, kya pooch rahe the? Naam pooch rahe the? Ghoomne chalna hai aapko saath mein?.... (Yes, what were you asking? Were you asking my name? Do you want to go out for a trip with me?)”

To all these questions, he replies with a yes without a hint of hesitation on his face.

The woman then says, “Main yahan saamne police station hai na, unko jaake complaint karti hoon. Uske baad main aapke saath ghoomne saath chalti hoon…. (I’ll go to the police station right in front of us and file a complaint. After that, I’ll go out with you).”

To this, the man replies, “Arre yaar, aap to naraz ho gaye… (Oh no, you got upset.” or “Oh dear, you got angry).”

The woman then asks him to leave and moves forward, saying, “Apne raste jao… (Go your way).” However, the man follows her further instead of leaving, frustrating the woman further.

Seeing the man continue the misbehaviour, the woman raises her voice and says, “Ab na mera haath uth jayega, main bahut acche se bol de rahi hoon aapko. Jaa rahe ho ya nahi aap? (Now I might raise my hand (hit you). I’m telling you very politely. Are you leaving or not?).”

Hearing this, the man says, “Mera bhi uth sakta hai (haath). Aur ye camera band karo…. Aapka naam bata do please... (My hand can also be raised (I can hit too). And turn off this camera… Please tell me your name).”

His reply makes the woman furious and she starts shouting at the man, after which he finally leaves.

Later, the man was arrested and paraded publicly as punishment.