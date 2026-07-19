Residents Continue Protest Against Shifted Liquor Shop | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Protests against the relocation of a liquor shop near Ravindra Bhavan continued for the second day on Saturday, with local residents demanding its immediate removal.

The liquor shop was originally located near Polytechnic Crossing in Professor Colony, where it had faced repeated protests from local residents.

Following the demonstrations, authorities shifted the outlet on Friday to a new location about 300 metres away, near Ravindra Bhavan on a cement slab on the drain where a tin-shed was installed to run the liquor shop.

The new location also triggered protests throughout Friday, with residents dispersing only after receiving assurances from officials.

Despite the controversy, the shop reopened on Saturday, prompting another round of protests.

Local Congress leader Shoaib Khan alleged that the liquor shop has been opened directly opposite Lok Bhavan (Governor House) and is situated close to several government offices, including Ravindra Bhavan, as well as residential areas.

Local residents expressed concerns over their safety and inconvenience. According to protesters, women and children passing by the shop on Saturday encountered intoxicated individuals creating a disturbance.

Residents also claimed that a man was found lying naked in an inebriated condition near the shop late at night.

Locals have warned that if the liquor outlet is not removed within the next two days, they will launch another protest.