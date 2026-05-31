Rescued Elephant Moves Separately In Bandhavgarh Forest, Yet To Join Jumbo Herd | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The elephant, which killed three persons in Anuppur and Shahdol, is trying to adjust to its new home in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. This elephant, which came from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was rescued on May 23 from a forest area of South Shahdol.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Anupam Sahay said that the rescued elephant was fitted with a satellite collar and released into the wild of Khitoli range.

So far, it is moving separately and has not joined the elephant herd. There are at least 70 elephants in Bandhavgarh. Through the medium of the satellite collar, the movement of the elephant is being tracked.

Anuppur District Forest Officer David said that the elephant had killed two persons in Anuppur in late April and the first week of May. The victims had entered the jungle and came under attack by the jumbo.

Sources said that the elephant was rescued as it was becoming a major reason for man-animal conflict. Forest officials remained on their toes for four days to rescue the elephant.

As its movement remained close to villages, a decision was taken to rescue it and release it in Bandhavgarh. The teams literally had a harrowing time rescuing this full-grown male elephant. This elephant had killed a man in Chhattisgarh as well, sources said.