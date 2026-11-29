Rent, Sell And Steal Again: Bhopal Police Bust Luxury Car Fraud Racket, Arrest Alleged Gang Leader And Recover Three Luxury Cars | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have busted a gang allegedly involved in a unique luxury car fraud in which vehicles were rented on the pretext of tour and travel services, pawned or sold to others, and later stole them back using duplicate keys.

Police have arrested alleged gang leader Zameer and recovered three luxury cars, said Shahpura police on Saturday.

According to police, the gang would rent high-end vehicles from their owners and subsequently sell or mortgage them to third parties. After completing the transactions, its members allegedly used duplicate keys to steal the same vehicles back and disappear.

In some cases, they reportedly returned the cars to their original owners after a gap. The gang allegedly operated across several locations including Bhopal and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

During interrogation, Zameer reportedly named Danish alias Indrapuri, Prateek and a police constable currently posted with the cyber crime unit.

The constable is suspected of advising gang members on evading police action. He allegedly projected himself as a crime branch official and used his influence to shield the suspects.

Sources said that after Zameer's arrest, the constable allegedly visited Shahpura police station to protect Danish and Prateek. He reportedly attempted to exert pressure through calls from political figures but the police refused to yield.

Danish was earlier named as an accused in a gambling den case in Jahangirabad, which was raided by the crime branch.

Police are now investigating the alleged involvement of other gang members and tracing the vehicles sold or mortgaged through the racket. More luxury car recoveries are expected as the investigation progresses.

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