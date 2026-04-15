Remaining Accused of Sensational Loot And Assault Case Arrested With Looted Bracelet In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of the remaining two accused, Adnan Khan and Mudassir Qureshi, police finally cracked the sensational loot and assault case involving doctor Manoj Verma near Kilol Park four days ago. Alia Khan, who orchestrated the crime, and another accused, Arshan, were arrested earlier.

Police have also recovered the looted gold bracelet and the vehicles used in the crime. Ayan and some other suspects in the case are still at large, police officials said.

The accused hit his bicycle with their bike and threw chilli powder in his eyes when he fell down before fleeing with his gold bracelet worth Rs 17 lakh, wrist watch and Rs 2,500 cash. On the complaint of Verma, a case was registered at Shyamla Hills police station.

Adnan Khan (23), a resident of the Military Gate area, has 17 criminal cases, including loot, extortion, Arms Act and SC/ST Act, registered at Shahjahanabad police station.

Dispute led to the assault

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said Alia Khan knew Verma for nearly two years through regular interactions at a yoga institute. Due to personal disputes, Alia Khan wanted to distance herself from him and allegedly planned the assault. Alia Khan, who held the post of joint secretary in National Human Rights Commission and Crime Control Bureau and claimed to be involved in social work, had become close to Verma, the director of the TB department. However, their friendship was opposed by Verma’s wife.

Alia Khan, kin accused in Rs 1 crore theft

Alia Khan, her brothers Feroz and Rehan, and brother-in-law Umair are accused in a case of theft at the house of Amaira Sheikh, a resident of Arera Colony, and the cousin of Alia Khan.

It is alleged that they stole cash and valuables worth Rs 1 crore from the house of Sheikh while she was on her way to Bengaluru in 2023. A case was registered against them at Habibganj police station.