Religious conversion case: Damoh police leave for Kerala in search of accused

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Damoh has left for Kerala to arrest six accused in connection with an alleged religious conversion case, sources said on Wednesday. The police have already arrested two accused from New Delhi.

A team of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited Damoh last month and inspected a few places where religious conversion was allegedly on.

Superintendent of Police DR Teniwar told Free Press that acting on a complaint lodged by Rajesh Ahirwar, a resident of Bhairavbihar village in the district, the police registered a case under various acts, including Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police have registered cases against K Bijju, Philip Mathew, Renu Mathew, Thomas, Nainan Thomas, Sajan Ibrahim, Nidhi Thomas and Appu Thomas.

According to reports, those people were running a religious conversion drive in the village and made sexual advances towards adolescent girls.

As soon as they came to know that an FIR had been registered against them, they fled from Damoh.

The police have arrested K Bijju and Philip Mathew from New Delhi. The police also came to know that a few of them are hiding in Kerala.

NCPCR serves notices on collector, SP

The NCPCR has served notices on the district collector and the superintendent of police in Damoh and sought an action-taken report from them.

The commission has also directed the government to initiate cyber forensic inquiry against Mid India Christian Services and a disciplinary action against chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Damoh.

Read Also Bhopal: Listed criminal held for possessing illegal arms