Religious Conversion Allegations Spark Protest By VHP, Bajrang Dal In MP's Satna | VIDEO |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in MP's Satna on Sunday morning after allegations of religious conversion triggered protests by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists in the Dhawari area. The activists gathered outside a house near Dhawari Lane No. 1, raising slogans and alleging that people were being persuaded to change their religion through inducements. Police rushed to the spot, found around 50 people inside the premises and detained several individuals for questioning as an investigation began.

The incident occurred on Chandmari Road, within the jurisdiction of City Kotwali police station, after activists received information about suspected religious conversion activities at Ramnaresh Chaudhary's residence.

सतना, मध्य प्रदेश: सिटी कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के धवारी गली नंबर-1 के पास रविवार सुबह कथित धर्मांतरण को लेकर विवाद हो गया। आरोप के बाद विश्व हिंदू परिषद और बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने हंगामा किया। आशा चौधरी की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने रामनरेश, द्रौपदी और अन्य साथियों के खिलाफ धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता अधिनियम की धारा 3/5 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) October 11, 2026

Following a complaint lodged by Asha Chaudhary, police registered a case against Ramnaresh, Draupadi and others under Sections 3 and 5 of the Religious Freedom Act.

Police reportedly found approximately 50 people gathered inside the house. Six to seven individuals were detained for questioning.

Bajrang Dal Alleges Money, Job Inducements

Bajrang Dal district convener Rishabh Shukla alleged that men and women were being pressured to change their religion through intimidation and promises of money and employment.

He said activists informed the police before reaching the location.

VHP and Bajrang Dal members subsequently gathered outside the premises and raised slogans, demanding action.

Police Investigating Allegations

Police questioned residents and individuals present at the house to establish the circumstances surrounding the gathering.

Officials have not confirmed whether any religious conversion occurred or whether coercion or inducements were involved.

The allegations remain under investigation, with further action dependent on evidence collected during questioning.