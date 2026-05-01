Relief For Teachers: Supreme Court To Hear MP Government’s TET Review Plea On May 13 | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on the review petition filed in connection with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) case. Accepting the related applications, the Court has directed that the matter be listed for hearing in open court.

As per the Court’s order, this important case will be heard on May 13 at 2 PM, subject to the approval of the Chief Justice of India. This hearing will provide an opportunity to present the teachers’ side comprehensively and pave the way for a judicial reconsideration of the matter.

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken this crucial legal step to protect the interests of teachers.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Government Files Review Petition In Supreme Court Amid TET Row

It is noteworthy that on April 17, the Madhya Pradesh government filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s earlier decision that made passing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for teachers. Following this decision, several employee organizations met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and informed him about the situation arising after the Court’s order.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state will ensure no teacher faces injustice during the legal process and reaffirmed that the government stands firmly with teachers at all times.