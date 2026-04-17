Madhya Pradesh Government Files Review Petition In Supreme Court Amid TET Row |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court amid the long-running dispute over the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The filing has been officially confirmed through the Supreme Court e-filing receipt. According to records, the petition was submitted by the state government on Friday at around 4 pm.

While welcoming the move, the teachers’ association said filing a review petition was not its primary demand. The Adhyapak Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha said if the government wanted to file the review petition, then it is unclear why the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) issued the date for the TET exam.

Additionally, the teachers said their core demands remain unchanged, which include the complete withdrawal of the order mandating the TET exam and counting of service tenure from the date of the first appointment. The association further said its protest programme scheduled for April 18 will continue as planned.