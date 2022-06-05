Rejuvenation of dilapidated trees should be focused more than planting new saplings- Dr Ravindra

World Environment Day | Free Press

OUR STAFF REPORTER

Water and Land Management Resource Management Institute (WALMI) organized walkathon on Sunday to mark World Environment Day in Bhopal, according to the information.

Dr Ravindra Thakur, specialist of Faculty of Agriculture of WALMI said, “Due to the increasing population, the availability of land is decreasing day by day. Due to this less space is available for fresh plantation. Therefore, we should emphasize on the rejuvenation of old dilapidated trees, so that their life can be increased as much as possible and the environment can get maximum benefit from them”.

The 3 km walkathon, which started at 8 AM from Bhoj University, concluded by workshop on 'Rejuvenation of dilapidated trees' along with planting of new trees in Walmi campus located at Kaliasot Dam.

Participants from across the city participated in the walkathon, carrying placards depicting the various innovations being undertaken by WALMI towards environmental protection. Representatives of many social organizations including Bhoj Open University and Nehru Yuva Kendra participated in the walkathon and discussion.