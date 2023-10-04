Rejig Before MP Assembly Poll: 88 SPS Officers Of ASP And DSP Rank Shifted | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Tuesday transferred 88 SPS officers including 17 ASP and 71 DSP, reshuffling the police department just before the Assembly election.

The state government has issued the transfer orders of the police officials to enforce the election model code of conduct.

After a meeting at Mantralaya on Monday, the home department officials executed the orders. It is claimed that the transfers are related to the election strategy of the state government.

Three police officers including SP, ASP and DSP were transferred with 24 hours.

The 17 ASP rank officers are given new responsibilities. ASP posted at human rights commission Munnalal Chorasia has been appointed as ASP Mhowganj Rewa and deputy commandant SAF 14th battalion Gwalior will be known as ASP Gwalior. Deputy commandant 5th SAF Morena Mukesh Vaisya has been appointed as SP AJJKS Rewa.

ASP Guna Anil Patidar will be known as now ASP Barwani. AIG Anjana Tiwari has been posted as deputy commandant SAF 15th SAF Indore while AIG Devendra Pratap Singh has been appointed as AIG office of SAF range Indore.

AIG Hemlata Kuril will hold the charge of ASP Garoth Mandsaur. ADCP women safety Shalni Dixit has been sifted to Zone-3 Bhopal as ADCP while ADCP Bhopal Durgesh Rathore has been shifted to PHQ Bhopal as AIG.

ASP Betul Neeraj Soni has been appointed as deputy commandant SAF 8th battalion Chhindwara. AIG Gwalior Zone Akhilesh Rainwal is given the charge of ASP Gwalior and ASP Mhowganj Rewa Vivek Kumar Lal will take charge as ASP district Rewa.

Deputy commandant SISF Rewa Manjeet Chawla has been appointed as ASP women safety Indore Zone. ASP Garoth Mandsaur Jairaj Kuber has been appointed as SP AJJAKS Chambal while SP AJJAKS Rewa pratibha Tripathi has been appointed as AIG at PHQ Bhopal.

Deputy commandant 8th SAF Chhindwara Kamla Joshi has been appointed as ASP Betul and ASP Barwani Man Singh Thakur has been appointed as ASP Guna.