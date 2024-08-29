Regional Industrial Conclave 2024: Madhya Pradesh Receives Investment Proposals Worth ₹8K Crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Investment proposals worth Rs 8,000 crores were received from different industrialists in the Regional Industries Conclave held in Gwalior on Wednesday. They are expected to gener- ate overall 35,000 jobs. Adani group's managing director Karan Adani gave the proposal to set up two new indus- trial units in Guna and Shivpuri.

Adani group will invest Rs 2,500 crores in defence sector in Shivpuri and Rs 500 crores to set up cement grinding unit in Guna and Jacket manufacturing unit in Badarwas.

During the conclave, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made certain announcements to facilitate the investment in industrial sector.

Four new industrial parks will be constructed under MPIDC Regional Office Gwa- lior including Mohana of Gwalior district, Gurawal of Shivpuri district, Chenpura of Guna district and Mawai of Morena district. An effort will be made to have big pri- vate hospital in Gwalior district. He announced setting up of police outpost in indus- trial area Sitapur in Morena. A fire station will be set up in industrial sector Bamore of Morena district.

More than 4000 participants have participated in the conclave. At least fifteen international representatives belonging to Canada, Netherland, Togo, Zambia, Mexico have attended the conclave.

ऋषि गालव की तपोभूमि ग्वालियर "Regional Industry Conclave" के माध्यम से प्रदेश में विकास एवं रोजगार के नये द्वार खोलने जा रही है। इस अवसर पर उपस्थित उद्योग एवं व्यापार जगत की प्रसिद्ध हस्तियों से चर्चा कर उन्हें मध्य प्रदेश में उद्योगों के प्रति अनुकूलता एवं अवसरों से अवगत कराया।… pic.twitter.com/b1C9JHUyuo — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 28, 2024

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held one to one meeting with more than 20 main industrialists representing groups such as Adani Group, Reliance Group, Elixir Industries, AGI Glass Pack, Britaniaete. Total six sectoral sessions were organized. Three round table meetings were also held.

On this occasion, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and other prominent figures were also present.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav dedicated and laid foundation stone of 47 new industrial units costing Rs 1586 crores. Land allotment letter was given to five industrial units. Eight district level industry facilitation centre of Gwalior Chambal districts were also inaugurated by him.