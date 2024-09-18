'Reflects Govt's Intention, 'MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Hits Out At Minister Uday Pratap Singh For 'Atithi' Jibe On Guest Teachers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh's sharp comment to the guest teachers' demands of regularisation has brewed a controversy in the political circles.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari has demanded an apology from the state education minister. He said that a minister's statement reflects the collective responsibility of the cabinet and the state government's intent towards public.

#WATCH | 'Wo Athithi Hain... Aur Athithi Ghar Par Kabza Karte Hain Kya?' MP Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh's Straight Reply To Guest Teachers Demanding Regularisation#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/tjobyNAuEe — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 18, 2024

According to information, while talking to a press pool in the city, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh was asked about guest teachers demanding a permanent job. On this he replied sarcastically saying "Wo atithi hain, aur atithi kya ghar par kabza kar lenge?". He continued the statement by saying, "We have held meetings with guest teachers, and we are working on their major concerns.”

This statement has started a series of back and forth of words in the Madhya Pradesh political circle. Replying to Singh's comment, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari said, "The School Education Minister should apologize. What do you mean by 'encroachment'? You appoint guest teachers within the system, and they provide services. If you want to use their services and then later insult them, that's unacceptable. Especially when it's a minister, who represents the government. A minister's statement reflects the collective responsibility of the cabinet. I believe the Education Minister should apologize."