Reflection Natya Mahotsav: 25-year-old enacts the life of sexagenarian on stage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film Star Patol Babu was staged at Reflection Natya Mahotsav on Tuesday at Shaheed Bhawan. The drama fest is being organised by The Reflection Society for Performing Art and Culture, in collaboration with the ministry of culture, under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Film star Patol Babuí is based on Padma Vibhushan Satyajit Ray's story "Film Star Patol Babu" which was written and directed by Dinesh Nair.

The auditorium was fully packed with around 200 theatre lovers and theatre artists. The stage set-up, the skill of defining minute details and trying to make it as authentic as possible, along with the brilliant performance of actors, captivated viewers' attention the most.

The story was about a sixty-year-old actor, who was once a star of films and plays and his life as an artist in the present, the story aims to portray that there is no age limit and no role is too small for a true artist, even if it is not very effective in the eyes of others.

The role of the protagonist, 60 year old Patol Babu was played by 25-year-old Vikas Sharma, other artists included Ayushi Garve, Ambuj Thakur and others. Music was managed by Adhisha Nair.