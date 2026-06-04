Records Of Sis Under Scrutiny Before Acting Inspector Appointments; Police Headquarters Reviews Training, Exam Status Before Assigning Higher Charge | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The records regarding basic training and examination pass status of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) are now being subjected to rigorous scrutiny before they are assigned the charge of acting inspectors.

In this regard, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) has sought detailed information from all units to prevent any administrative errors or legal disputes from arising in the future.

The PHQ is soon set to appoint eligible Sub-Inspectors as Acting Inspectors by assigning them the charge of the higher rank.

Prior to this, the headquarters requisitioned the records of all such Sub-Inspectors—from the District Police Force, Special Armed Force (SAF), Special Branch, Police Radio, and other units—who have undergone the mandatory training required for the post of Inspector.

Additionally, the units have been directed to provide the results of the examinations conducted subsequent to this training.

Lessons learned from the Kapoor Tripathi case

Notably, this measure has been adopted in the wake of a past controversy. In the case involving acting inspector Kapoor Tripathi, it came to light that he had failed to pass the mandatory examination conducted after the training; yet, despite this failure, he was assigned the charge of the higher rank and appointed as an acting inspector.

Subsequently, after being relieved of his duties at the Morwa Police Station in Singrauli district, he filed a petition in the High Court.

During the course of these proceedings, the names of several other officers also surfaced who had been assigned the acting charge of an Inspector without having passed the requisite examination.

Consequently, the administrative branch of the Police Headquarters is proceeding with extreme caution this time around regarding the appointment of Acting Inspectors.