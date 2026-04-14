Recommendations For Transfer By Public Reps' Personal Personnel Department | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the information about the recommendations made by ministers, MPs, and MLAs for transferring an officer is personal, it cannot be disclosed.

The personnel department has given the above reply to an application filed by an RTI activist, Ajay Dubey.

Dubey sought information from the personnel department on three points. The General Administration Department (GAD) turned down the application, saying the information sought was personal.

Dubey sought information from the department about the letters written by ministers, MPs, and MLAs recommending the transfer of IAS officers.

After the conclusion of the meeting of the Civil Services Board (CSB) held on December 1, 2025, Dubey sought its minutes with documents. He also sought the recording of the video conference held by the chief secretary on January 21 this year.

About the minutes of the meeting of CSB, the personnel department gave the same reply that the information is personal.

In the meeting, the higher-ups evaluate the comments and the reasons for the transfer of officers.

According to the personnel department, as this information is not directly connected to the public welfare, it cannot be disclosed.

About the video conference of the CS, the personal department said they had sent the information about it to the GAD.

According to Dubey, the information about the meeting of CSB should be uploaded in the official portal, so it cannot be personal.

Similarly, if the government transfers any officer on the recommendations of the public representatives, it should go public.