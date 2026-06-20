Re-NEET UG 2026 Today Amidst High Security | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 44 candidates are competing for every MBBS seat in Government Medical Colleges in Madhya Pradesh as the Re-NEET UG 2026 is held on Sunday at 283 examination centres across the state.

A total of 1.20 lakh candidates from Madhya Pradesh are appearing for the examination.

The state has 5,250 MBBS seats across 30 government and private medical colleges, including 2,750 seats in Government Medical Colleges and 2,500 seats in private institutions.

With the examination being conducted under heightened security, question papers and other confidential material were transported by military aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters to designated locations, including centres in Madhya Pradesh, before being handed over to local police authorities.

Meanwhile, leave for junior doctors has been cancelled for Sunday to ensure adequate medical and administrative support during the examination.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed medical colleges not to grant leave to junior doctors and medical students on the examination day except under exceptional circumstances.

Government Medical College Dean Dr Kanita Singh said notices had been issued to junior doctors following the NMC directive.

"We have issued notices to junior doctors in this regard. Similar instructions were issued during the earlier NEET-UG examination as well. This time too, we received directions from the NMC," Singh said.

Railways Set Up Help Booths For Candidates

Anticipating heavy movement of candidates for Re-NEET UG 2026, the Railways has set up special help booths at stations in Bhopal, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Guna and Ashoknagar.

Railway staff will assist candidates with guidance and travel-related support.

According to Railway officials, 13,774 candidates are expected to appear for the examination in Bhopal, followed by 1,839 in Guna, 1,709 in Vidisha, 1,283 in Hoshangabad and 865 in Ashoknagar.

Railway authorities have directed officials to maintain special vigilance and provide all necessary assistance to candidates.