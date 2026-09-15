Ratlam School’s Crumbling Walls, Leaking Roof Expose Poor Rural Education Infrastructure In Madhya Pradesh | VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A primary government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district was found in a dilapidated condition, with a leaking roof, broken taps without drinking water, peeling plaster and open toilets. However, a classroom painted blue stands as a reminder of the children’s struggle for basic facilities, raising concerns over their right to education.

A teacher at the Ratlam government school said the condition of the school had worsened over the past two to three years. Earlier, the school had basic facilities, but the building now requires administrative attention.

According to information, the primary government school is located in Selanaar, Shivgal Marg of Kasakhari village in the district. The school building was found in a worrying condition, with wall plaster coming off, the roof leaking, drinking water taps non-functional and proper toilet facilities unavailable.

A video of the building surfaced on social media on Tuesday, raising concerns about the condition of rural schools and questions over the state’s education system.

Watch Ratlam primary government school’s video here:

When asked since when the school had been in poor condition, the teacher said, “Sthiti lagbhag 2-3 saal se zyada bigdi huyi hai. Baki pehle to suvidhayein to thi school mein par ab to dheere-dheere uska plaster khul gaya. Pichle saal barish mein zyada sthiti bigad gayi thi.”

“(The situation has been deteriorating for the past two to three years. Earlier, the school had basic facilities, but gradually the plaster started coming off. The condition worsened further during last year’s rains).”

“Ek kaksha puri tarah se dismantle ke layak tha, to humne ek kaksha ke dismantle ke liye likhit mein diya tha. Shayad wo DPC mein diya tha, to wahan se pure bhawan ke dismantle ka order nikal gaya tha. Usme purana school aur ek atirikt kaksha to toot gaya. Ek bach gaya hai. Baki jiski jo sthiti hai, ye itni zyada nahi hai.”

“(One classroom was completely unfit and needed to be dismantled, so we submitted a written request for its demolition. It was probably submitted to the DPC, following which an order was issued to dismantle the entire building. The old school building and one additional classroom were demolished. One classroom is still left. The condition of the remaining structure is not as bad),” the teacher said.

The teacher further said there was no alternative classroom available in the village and they were forced to teach children in the existing structure.