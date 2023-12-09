Rashtriya Natya And Samman Samaroh: Full House As Hastinapur Returns With Same Cast After 20 Yrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The auditorium of Shaheed Bhawan was full of theatre buffs present there to watch Hastinapur on Saturday. Written by Nand Kishore Acharya and directed by KG Trivedi, the play was staged after 20 years with the same cast.

The play depicting the age-old travails of women in society has been adjudged the winner of the second edition of Bhilwara Natya Puraskar in 2011.

The plot of the play, Hastinapur,' is the story of that night when Yudhishthir's coronation is about to take place the next morning after the end of the war. In such a situation, what would the female characters of Mahabharata, Amba, Kunti, Satyavati and Vidur's mother Shubha be communicating among themselves was showcased.

Among the actors, Satyavati (Swastika Chakraborty), Amba (Bhavna Singh), Shubha (Neeti Srivastava) and Kunti (Akanksha Ojha) acting and mutual coordination of all the female actors was worth watching. Vyas (Yogesh Parihar), Bheeshma (Sanjay Srivastava), Vidur (Nirmal Tiwari) Krishna (Suyyash Tripathi) and other characters like Mridula Bhardwaj, Sharad Bajpayee and Madhusudan also portrayed their characters well.

Besides powerful acting of actors, a huge set of Hastinapur designed by Ashish Shrivastava was set up. The music was given by Morris Lajras, colourful lights by Kamlesh Verma, make-up by Sharafat Ali and costumes were designed by Priyanka Thakur.

It was part of the second day of five-day Rashtriya Natya and Samman Samaroh organised by Trikarshi Natya Sanstha in the memory of Madhya Pradesh Shikhar Samman recipient, theatre actor and director and founder of the Sanstha KG Trivedi.