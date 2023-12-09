Bhopal Weather Update: Winter Chill Likely To Intensify Over Next Couple Of Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter chill is likely to be intensified in the state within next couple of days. Temperature will further reduced in the next 24 hours, according to meteorological department officials. However, a steep fall in temperature is not expected due to feeble western disturbance.

A drop in night temperature was recorded at several places in the state. Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 1.5 degrees Celsius in night temperature settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a day temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.2 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 1.4 degrees Celsius in night temperature at 15.4 degrees Celsius.

Seoni recorded a drop of 3.4 degrees Celsius in night temperature, while Umaria recorded a drop of 5.1 degrees Celsius and Malajhkhand recorded a drop of 3.3 degrees Celsius. Chhindwara recorded a drop of 2.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, there may be a marginal fall in day and night temperatures during the next few days over Northwest and Central India, but a steep fall is not expected for at least next one week.

Though it the second week of December and still, winter chill is not being felt anywhere in the plains of Northwestern and Central India. There are multiple factors for this—one is the frequency and intensity of Western disturbances and the absence of active Western disturbance in October and November.

The first week of December has gone almost dry for the western Himalayas. Due to the absence of snow cover over the hills, the winds blowing from the Western Himalayas towards the northern plains are not very cold. Moreover, the feeble Western disturbance is instrumental in altering the wind pattern. The normal flow of northerly winds is obstructed time and again due to the feeble Western disturbance.

Ved Pratap Singh, senior scientist of meteorological department, said, “Temperature has reduced and it will further reduce in the state, so it will infuse chill in the atmosphere.”