Rashtriya Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran, Kavi Sammelan In Bhopal Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Culture is going to organise Rashtriya Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh and Kavi Sammelan at Ravindra Bhawan to mark Hindi Diwas at 7 pm on Thursday.

Ravi Shankar Srivastava will receive Rashtriya Suchnana Praudhiki Samman -2021 (Information Technology Award-2021) Shikha Varshney will get Rashtirya Nirmal Verma Samman -2021, Heins Werner Wessler will receive Rashtriya Father Camille Bulcke Samman-2021, Jayant Vishnu Narlikar will receive Rashtriya Gunakar Mule Samman-2021 and Ajit Vadnerkar will receive Rashtriya Hindi Bhasha Samman-2021. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be chief guest and felicitate litterateurs.

A kavi sammelan will be held after felicitation function. Poets including Shailesh Lodha (Mumbai) who played role of Tarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah , Shweta Singh (Vadodara), Kamlesh Sharma (Etawah), Sanjay Jhala (Jaipur) , Balram Srivastava (Mainpuri) and Govind Rathi (Shajapur) will recite their poems .

