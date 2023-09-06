Rare Pics On Lord Krishna, Mahabharata At Birla Museum | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 120 rare photographs on Lord Krishna and the Mahabharata are on display at Birla Museum in the city.

They include Balram-Shri Krishna in 2000 –year-old rock painting, Balram-Shri Krishna on 2300-year-old coins, Bhishma Pitamah on the bed of arrows, eyes of fish pierced by Arjun etc.

It was part of a seven-day exhibition, which began on Tuesday to mark Janmashtami.

Superintending archeologist, ASI, Bhopal Circle Manoj Kumar Kurmi, archeologist Narayan Vyas, director of Ramayana Kendra Bhopal, Rajesh Srivastava, Arun Danayake from Gandhi Bhavan and Vishree Wakankar were present.

Kurmi laid emphasis on collection and display of statues. Besides, a drawing contest was held. The exhibition will remain open for visitors from 10.30 am to 5 pm till September 11.

