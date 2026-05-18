Rare Indian Star Tortoise Found In Farmer’s Field In Panna, Rescued By Forest Team |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A rare and protected Indian Star Tortoise was found in a farmer’s field in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Monday.

According to information, the matter pertains to Devendranagar area of Panna district, after which the forest department safely rescued the reptile.

Regarding the matter, the officials said that the tortoise was spotted in the field of Mahendra Prajapati, a resident of Ward No. 12 in Devendranagar under the North Forest Division of Panna.

After seeing the rare species, Mahendra informed CBMO Abhishek Jain, who then alerted the forest department.

Indian Star Tortoise |

Following the information, forest department officials reached the spot and took the tortoise into safe custody after completing legal formalities.

The rescued reptile is known as the Indian Star Tortoise, a rare and protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Its scientific name is Geochelone elegans. The tortoise is known for the star-like yellow patterns on its shell, which make it highly attractive and unique.

Officials said the species is generally found in dry grasslands, forest areas and shrublands in parts of central and southern India, as well as Rajasthan.

Read Also Tiger Skeleton Found In Panna Tiger Reserve; Discovery Raises Questions Over Patrolling

The tortoise mainly feeds on grass, leaves, fruits and flowers and can live for nearly 30 to 50 years.

Due to illegal wildlife trafficking, the population of Indian Star Tortoises has been declining.

The species is considered important for conservation by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Forest Range Officer Shubham Tiwari said the department immediately sent a team after receiving information about the rare tortoise and ensured its protection.

Officials also appealed to people to immediately inform the forest department if they spot any rare or wild animal, saying public cooperation plays an important role in wildlife conservation.