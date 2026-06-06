Rare Caracal Spotted In Kuno National Park; MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Hails Conservation Success-- VIDEO

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A rare caracal has been spotted in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday.

The rare wild cat was captured on a camera trap during a wildlife survey in the park.

The caracal is known for its speed, powerful jumps, and distinctive black tufts on its ears. Sightings of the species are very rare in India, making the discovery significant.

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The development has also been welcomed by Mohan Yadav. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the sighting, reported around World Environment Day, sends a positive message about conservation and environmental balance.

He described it as an important achievement for the state's wildlife conservation efforts.

As we celebrate World Environment Day, nature continues to remind us of the importance of conservation and ecological balance.



After many years, a rare Caracal has been recorded in Kuno National Park through a recent Camera-trap survey, marking its return to the landscape.… pic.twitter.com/BB6AjN0BGo — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 5, 2026

Forest officials said the appearance of a caracal in the area after many years suggests that Kuno’s habitat is becoming suitable for rare wildlife species. Experts believe the finding reflects the park’s rich biodiversity and the improving health of its ecosystem.

Kuno National Park has already gained international attention because of India’s cheetah reintroduction project. The sighting of a caracal has further increased the park’s importance as a wildlife conservation area.

Wildlife experts said the discovery could help strengthen future conservation plans for the species and support efforts to protect its natural habitat. They added that the sighting shows that ongoing conservation work in Kuno is producing encouraging results.