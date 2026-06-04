India-Born Cheetah Injured In Kuno National Park | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): What could be described as a major setback to the cheetah project, India-born female cheetah KGP 11 was found injured near the Pahargarh area of Morena district on June 1.

Sources in Kuno National Park said that the tracking team informed the authorities concerned, following which a team of veterinary experts rushed to the spot and examined the condition of the injured female cheetah.

Seeing the grave injuries, a decision was taken to rescue it. She was brought to Palpur treating facility of Kuno where she is being treated.

It is currently under observation and receiving treatment in quarantine Boma. She was released into the wild in March 2025.

Field Director, Cheetah Project, Uttam Kumar Sharma said that efforts were being made to save the life of the injured female cheetah. So far, it is not known how it got injured.

The veterinarians have offered treatment by tranquillising it and analysing its condition.

“The female cheetah cannot be given medicines or drips till it is tranquillised. It can be tranquillised every time for treatment purposes. Efforts are being made to save its life,” said a Kuno National Park official.