JEE Success Story From Bhopal: 8 Students Of CM Akanksha Yojana Qualify Advanced; Adarsh Secures ST Rank 513

Eight Tribal Students Under CM Akanksha Yojana Qualify For JEE; Adarsh Secures ST Rank 513 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight students studying under the Chief Minister Akanksha Yojana have qualified JEE Advanced.

Among the candidate which qualified is Adarsh Aawlasiya of Dewas emerged as the top performer, securing an ST Rank of 513 in JEE Advanced. Sharing his journey, Adarsh Aawlasiya said he has been studying under the Akanksha Yojana in Bhopal since Class 11.

“I used to study for eight to ten hours daily. Living away from home and staying focused on my goal helped me improve steadily”, he said.

Other students got preparatory rank (PREP) Ankit Warkade got Prep ST Rank 538, Sneha Korku got Prep ST Rank 1139, Mukesh Ohariya Prep ST Rank 1438, Bhavesh Lingayat Prep ST Rank 2000, Aastha Singh Prep ST Rank 2519, Yugesh Parte Prep ST Rank 2588 and Ankit Mujhalde secured Prep ST Rank 3021.

A PREP in JEE Advanced is a special rank assigned exclusively to reserved category candidates (SC, ST, and PwD) who missed the standard qualifying cutoff but secured enough marks to be eligible for a 1-year preparatory course at the IITs.

The Chief Minister Akanksha Yojana, implemented by the Tribal Affairs Department, provides free residential coaching, study material and mentoring to 400 tribal students preparing for JEE. Selected students are trained at specialized coaching centres in Bhopal.