Rape Survivor Turned Away By Katara Hills And Women's Police Stations In Bhopal | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rape survivor allegedly had to run from one police station to another in search of justice after being turned away by police in the state capital.

She was allegedly denied action even at Katara Hills police station, which is already under scrutiny over alleged lapses in the Twisha death case investigation. Suspect was detained and handed to Nishatpura officials only after intervention by senior police officers. According to the complainant, a resident of the Nishatpura area, she was allegedly sexually exploited by a married man on the pretext of marriage.

A few days ago, the woman was allegedly assaulted by the man and his family members in the Katara Hills area. After she contacted Dial-112, police brought her to Katara Hills police station. However, officials allegedly refused to take proper action and asked her to approach either Nishatpura police station or the Women s Police Station.

The woman had earlier accused the man of rape in the Nishatpura area, while the alleged assault later took place in Katara Hills. Police reportedly registered only minor charges against the suspect and allowed him to leave. Sources said the Women s Police Station also refused to register her complaint and sent her back.

The complainant later approached senior police officials. Action was taken only after senior officers intervened, following which the suspect was detained and sent to Nishatpura police station for further investigation.Police officials said further investigation was underway.