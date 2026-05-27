Youth Abducted In Broad Daylight And Assaulted By A Group Of Youths In Bhopal

Youth Abducted In Broad Daylight As Assault Video Goes Viral In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a youth was allegedly abducted and assaulted in broad daylight. The incident surfaced after a video of the crime went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place near Prabhat Petrol Pump under Ashoka Garden police station limits.

According to reports, a group of youths intercepted a youth on the road and brutally assaulted him before forcibly dragging him into a car and fleeing the spot. Bystanders recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones and the footage spread across social media platforms.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar directed the Ashoka Garden police to initiate an immediate investigation. Police station in-charge Anurag Lal said police teams have been formed to identify and trace the suspects.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim and the suspects were involved in an old rivalry, and the assault and abduction were allegedly carried out as an act of revenge.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the suspects through the viral video footage and the vehicle registration number seen in the clip. A case has been registered under charges related to abduction, assault, and other serious offences.