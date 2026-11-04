Ranji Trophy 2026 – Akshay Wadkar's Century, Nachiket Bhute's 97 Power Vidarbha From 87/6 To 334 Against MP In Nagpur |

Indore/Nagpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh saw a promising position slip dramatically as Akshay Wadkar and Nachiket Bhute turned Vidarbha’s first innings from crisis into command on Day Two.

Vidarbha, who had resumed from 56/4, slipped further to 87/6 before Wadkar and Bhute stitched together a match-shaping 175-run seventh-wicket partnership.

Wadkar played the anchor to perfection, grinding out 100 off 212 balls with nine fours before retiring hurt. Bhute supplied the fire, smashing 97 off 111 balls, including six fours and five sixes, at a strike rate of 87.38.

Their stand carried Vidarbha to 334, handing them a 125-run first-innings lead after MP had been bowled out for 209.

MP’s early bite fades

MP had started brightly with Kumar Kartikeya removing Aman Mokhade for a duck and Satyam Bhoyar for eight. Avesh Khan then dismissed Ravikumar Samarth for 17 and later Dhruv Shorey for 32.

Kartikeya also trapped Danish Malewar for a duck as Vidarbha stumbled to 35/4.

But the pressure eased once Wadkar settled in. Harsh Dubey fell for 12, yet Bhute then launched the counterattack.

Saransh Jain finished with 3/77, Kartikeya with 3/106, Avesh with 2/51 and Arshad Khan with 1/33.

MP lose Yash early again

MP’s second innings began badly as Yash Dubey fell for four off just two balls to Parth Rekhade.

At stumps, Saksham Purohit was unbeaten on 14 and Atharva Mahajan on one, with MP 19/1 after six overs, still trailing by 106 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Madhya Pradesh - 209 all out (Atharva Mahajan 85, Saransh Jain 34; Harsh Dubey 9/53, Nachiket Bhute 1/46) and 19/1 in 6 overs (Saksham Purohit 14*) Vs Vidarbha - 334 all out (Akshay Wadkar 100 retired hurt, Nachiket Bhute 97, Dhruv Shorey 32; Kartikeya 3/106, Saransh 3/77, Avesh 2/51)