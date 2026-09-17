Rani Kamlapati–Rewa Puja Special Train To Run 8 Trips | Check Dates & Stops

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To cater to the surge in passenger traffic during the Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja festivals, West Central Railway is operating various ‘Puja Special’ trains for the convenience of passengers. As part of this initiative, a weekly superfast Puja Special train will operate four trips in each direction between Rani Kamlapati and Rewa.

Train No. 02192 (Rewa–Rani Kamlapati Weekly Superfast Puja Special) will depart from Rewa station at 12:30 PM on Saturdays—October 17 and 24 and November 7 and 14, 2026—and arrive at Rani Kamlapati station at 9:15 PM (21:15 hrs) on the same day. A total of four services will operate in this direction.

Similarly, Train No. 02191 (Rani Kamlapati–Rewa Weekly Superfast Puja Special) will depart from Rani Kamlapati station at 10:15 PM (22:15 hrs) on Saturdays—October 17 and 24 and November 7 and 14, 2026—and arrive at Rewa station at 7:20 AM the following day. A total of four services will operate in this direction as well.

The Puja Special train will halt at Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Maihar, and Satna stations in both directions. This will provide passengers from these stations and nearby areas with additional rail connectivity during the festive season.

To ensure passenger convenience, the special train will comprise a total of 22 coaches, including 7 Sleeper Class, 3 Third AC, 3 Third AC Economy, 2 Second AC, 1 First AC, 4 General Class, 1 Generator Car, and 1 SLR-