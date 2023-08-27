Rani Avanti Bai Welfare Board To Be Formed In State: Chief Minister Chouhan

Rani Avanti Bai Welfare Board To Be Formed In State: Chief Minister Shri Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Lodhi community has contributed significantly in the freedom movement and in the development of Madhya Pradesh. Lodhi Samaj is pride of the country.

Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the Mahasammelan of Lodhi-Lodha-Lodh Kshatriya Mahasabha near Atal Path in Mata Mandir area of Bhopal today. Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti was also present on the occasion.

Rani Avantibai gave her last drop of blood for the nation. Along with voluntary holiday in Madhya Pradesh on his martyrdom day, initiatives have also been taken to install statues at various places in the state. Rani Avanti Bai Welfare Board will also be formed for the welfare of Lodhi-Lodha-Lodh society.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that necessary steps will be taken on the suggestion given by Lodhi-Lodha-Lodh Kshatriya Mahasabha. On the request of former Chief Minister Uma Bharti, it was decided to close the premises of liquor shops in the state.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that special attention has been paid to women empowerment in Madhya Pradesh. The guidance provided by Uma Bharti will be taken advantage of in the future also in the interest of the state.

In the beginning, Chief Minister Chouhan offered floral tributes to Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai. A large number of office bearers and members of organizations of Lodhi Samaj were present in the programme.