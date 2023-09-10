Rang Sanskriti Natya Samaroh Ends With Play Karna 3 Women Actors Play 20 Characters Of Mahabharata | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Rang Sanskriti Natya Samaroh, ended with a play, Karna, played at Shaheed Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Directed by Kulwinder Bakshish, the 20-minute play was presented by three women actors who played 20 characters of Mahabharata including Karna, Duryodhna, Dronacharya etc.

The original concept is of Maharaj Kumar Hojai Gambasingh. The actors included Mehak Jain, Ishita Deshmukh and Deeksha Asthana from Team Sampoornam, Mumbai. The character of Karna was played by film actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After the death of Sushant, this play was not staged since 2020. Now, it has been prepared with three women artistes in place of men, whose first staging took place in Bhopal. The play begins with the scene of the 18th day of the war in Kurukshetra.

The historical war has ended and the Pandavas have won. An attempt has been made in the play to tell that people like Karna never die. Karna is still there. Karna is the one who is very talented and the whole world is against him and discourages him.

He has to struggle throughout his life. At the end of the play, Karna joins his father Surya at the hands of Shri Krishna. It is Shri Krishna who grants salvation and immortality to Karna's personality.

Mayurbhanj Chhau, Manipur Martial Art Thangata, Kalaripayattu etc were used to project that era and it added charm to the play.

‘Tribute to film actor Sushant Singh Rajput’

After death of Sushant Singh, it seemed that this play would not happen again. This first presentation after the change in the cast is a tribute to film actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The original concept is of Maharaj Kumar Hojai Gambasingh.

- Kulwinder Bakshish, Director

