Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav: Habib Tanvir’s Charandas Chor Staged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav ended with play, Charandas Chor, which was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Tuesday evening.

Written and directed by Habib Tanvir, the play was an adaptation of a classical Rajasthani folktale penned by Vijaydan Detha. The lyrics of the film were also by Habib Tanvir. It was presented by Naya Theatre in Chhattisgarhi dialect.

The 1975 play tells the story of a habitual thief who uses his wit and charm to escape the police until he meets a guru who makes him take a few vows. He makes four vows to his Guru, that he would never eat in a gold plate, never lead a procession that is in his honour, never become a king and never marry a princess, thinking all of them are far out possibilities for him. Later, his guru adds a fifth one - never to tell a lie and sets him off on his life's journey which leads him to a kingdom, where the turn of events make him famous, and eventually he is offered the seat of political power, which he has to refuse.

A good number of theatre buffs were present to watch the iconic play. Hum Theatre Group Bhopal in association with the ministry of culture had organised the fest in memory of theatre doyen Habib Tanvir.

